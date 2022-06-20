Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AUUMF opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41. Aumann has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

