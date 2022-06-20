Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:AUUMF opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41. Aumann has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
Aumann Company Profile (Get Rating)
