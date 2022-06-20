AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $190.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

