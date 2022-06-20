Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 52600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.
About Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG)
