Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 52600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

About Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada.

