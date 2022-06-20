AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZEK. Barclays decreased their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 717.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

