B. Riley Cuts Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $10.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

LSEA stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $316.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.25. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $316.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Qin Zhou purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $45,000,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,767,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 553.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

