B. Riley Downgrades Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $393.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.82 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $51,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

