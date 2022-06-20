Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMI traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,622. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. TheStreet downgraded Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

