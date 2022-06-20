Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. lowered its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,455 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 562.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 232,839 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 91,623 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 357,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 302,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 520,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,475. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDP. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

