Barber Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.87 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

