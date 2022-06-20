Barber Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GBF stock opened at $106.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.55. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $124.37.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.