Barber Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ opened at $54.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.