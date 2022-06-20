Barber Financial Group Inc. Invests $426,000 in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $185.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.22. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $175.59 and a 52-week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

