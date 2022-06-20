Barber Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,847 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

SPTS opened at $29.30 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92.

