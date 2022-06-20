Barber Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

