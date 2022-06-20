Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 135,905 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,905 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after buying an additional 1,012,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,743,000 after buying an additional 611,693 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 162,059 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,698,000 after purchasing an additional 318,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,037,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94.

