Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Dollar General stock opened at $230.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

