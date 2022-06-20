Barclays Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $29.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZEK. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 309,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 779.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.