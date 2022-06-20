Beam (BEAM) Trading Up 10.4% This Week

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $14.61 million and $3.18 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00076875 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 116,823,080 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

