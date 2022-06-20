Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.49. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,374,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $105,629.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,612.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.