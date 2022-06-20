Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at B. Riley

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

