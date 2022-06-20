Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for 4.1% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP owned 0.08% of Floor & Decor worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 72,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.45.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

