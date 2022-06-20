Bennett Selby Investments LP Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,920,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSI traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average is $126.72. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

