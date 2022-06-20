Bennett Selby Investments LP Purchases 2,691 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.1% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

NYSE BA traded up $3.44 on Monday, reaching $136.80. The company had a trading volume of 611,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,883. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

