Bennett Selby Investments LP Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.34. The stock had a trading volume of 411,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average is $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

