Berenberg Bank Trims Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Target Price to GBX 925

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.17) to GBX 925 ($11.23) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.36) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,100 ($13.35) to GBX 1,060 ($12.87) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,160 ($14.08) to GBX 1,060 ($12.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,292 ($15.68).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 773.60 ($9.39) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 790 ($9.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,678.50 ($20.37). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 888.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

