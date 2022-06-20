Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $212.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.00.
NYSE BILL opened at $109.47 on Thursday. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.44.
In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,660 shares of company stock valued at $10,055,740. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
