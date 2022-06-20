Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $212.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE BILL opened at $109.47 on Thursday. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.44.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,660 shares of company stock valued at $10,055,740. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.