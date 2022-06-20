Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRG stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

