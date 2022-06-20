Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.