Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.