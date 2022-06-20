Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $234.38 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

