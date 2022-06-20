Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $171.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.