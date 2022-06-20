Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Capitalization of $290.28 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $16.57 or 0.00080605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $290.28 million and $19.95 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00317594 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00068159 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

