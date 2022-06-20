Bitcoin SV Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $63.40 or 0.00308777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $173.34 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,532.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.00578403 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,084,883 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

