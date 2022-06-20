BitcoinZ Market Cap Achieves $1.45 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $10,387.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00323134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00081153 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,290,550,784 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

