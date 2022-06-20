Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,576.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.25. The company had a trading volume of 464,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.39 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.62.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

