Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,735 shares during the period. BlackRock TCP Capital accounts for 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 421,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCPC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.05. 23,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,696. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.55 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

