Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,443,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.88. 376,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,497. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

