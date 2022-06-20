Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Okta by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.70.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.67. 163,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,804. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.