Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.64. 409,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

