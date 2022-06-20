BMTC Group Inc. (GBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

TSE GBT opened at C$14.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. BMTC Group has a twelve month low of C$13.30 and a twelve month high of C$16.28.

BMTC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

