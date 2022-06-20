BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) Announces $0.18 Dividend

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of GBT opened at C$14.01 on Monday. BMTC Group has a twelve month low of C$13.30 and a twelve month high of C$16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.11.

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

