Bonfida (FIDA) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Bonfida (FIDA) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a market cap of $15.12 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com

Buying and Selling Bonfida

