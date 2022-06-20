boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHHOF. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Grupo Santander started coverage on boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec raised boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of BHHOF stock remained flat at $$0.85 on Friday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-40-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

