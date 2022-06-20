Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 0.9% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Booking by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,906.87 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,164.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,266.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 154.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,777.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

