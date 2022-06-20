Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 8.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.07% of Booking worth $64,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock traded up $60.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,906.87. 29,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,164.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,266.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 154.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,777.00.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.