Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $51,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after acquiring an additional 375,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,515,000 after buying an additional 176,763 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,360,000 after buying an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,905,000 after buying an additional 194,378 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 657,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,093,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

