BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.50) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.55) target price (up from GBX 490 ($5.95)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.46) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 510 ($6.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 516.88 ($6.27).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 379.45 ($4.61) on Thursday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 456 ($5.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 414.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 384.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £73.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.39%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 82 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £367.36 ($445.88). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 77 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($378.50). In the last three months, insiders bought 254 shares of company stock valued at $105,066.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

