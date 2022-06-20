Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,675 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $236.17 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

