Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,134 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $111,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $89.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

