Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 1.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $46,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after buying an additional 320,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,919,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after buying an additional 88,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $335,106,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $232.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

